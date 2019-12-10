The Oyo State Executive Council on Tuesday approved the re-instatement of 300 out 1,803 civil servants sacked by the immediate past administration of Senator Abiola Ajimobi.

Olasunkanmi Olaleye, the state Commissioner for Establishment and Training, made this known while briefing newsmen on the outcome of the weekly State Executive Council meeting.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Governor Seyi Makinde on assumption of office had set up a committee to look into the cases of the sacked workers.

The governor on October 16 while receiving the report of the committee promised not to hesitate to re-absorb workers that were found to have been wrongly dismissed from the service of the state according to the recommendations of the committee.

The commissioner explained that such dismissed workers would be reabsorbed into the civil service.

The commissioner also said that the council confirmed the outright sack of 499 civil servants that were dismissed by the Ajimobi administration over fake certificates.

He further stated that the state government would honourthe court judgement on the suits of 12 other civil servants who went to court to seek redress over what they described as unlawful termination of their appointment by the immediate past government.

