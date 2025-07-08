Oyo reaffirms commitment to complete all ongoing projects before 2027 

The Oyo State Government has reiterated its unwavering commitment to complete all ongoing infrastructural projects across the state before the end of the current administration in 2027.

This assurance was given by the Deputy Governor of Oyo State, Barrister Bayo Lawal, during an on-the-spot monitoring visit to ongoing projects under the Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Project (RAAMP).

The monitoring exercise covers two major project sites: the 8.24 km Okudu-Oyada-FRSC Road, located across Atisbo and Saki West Local Government Areas; and the 21.953 km Oloko-Oyo-Orita Aloba Road, in Iseyin Local Government Area.

Lawal emphasized that the administration of Governor Seyi Makinde, under the Omotuntun 2.0 agenda, is focused on delivering quality infrastructure that will enhance rural connectivity, boost agricultural productivity, and improve the overall standard of living for residents.

He said, “Governor Seyi Makinde’s vision is clear and deliberate; no project will be abandoned. Every ongoing road construction and rural development initiative will be completed and delivered to the people of Oyo State before the expiration of this administration in 2027.”

The Deputy Governor, however, commended the progress recorded so far on the RAAMP projects and assured that the government will continue to monitor and support contractors to ensure timely and quality delivery.

Also Read:

The Deputy Governor further reaffirmed that the Makinde-led administration remains committed to transparency, accountability, and people-oriented governance, assuring residents that the benefits of current investments will be felt across every zone in the state.

Commending the Oyo State Government for its ongoing efforts to enhance food security, the Secretary of the Grievance Redress Committee for the Okudu-Oyada Road, Abdulraheem Mojid, noted that road construction has significantly improved the livelihoods of residents in the Tede/Saki communities and surrounding areas.

The Deputy Governor was accompanied by the Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development, Barrister Olasunkanmi Olaleye; the State Project Coordinator, Adeola Ekundayo; and other key stakeholders.

Post Views: 8