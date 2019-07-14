The Oyo State Government has issued a stern warning to Stakeholders in the Education sector, saying anyone caught in the act of sabotaging the present administration’s efforts to reposition education in the State will be severely dealt with.

Speaking with Executives of the Oyo State wing of Nigeria Union of Teachers and Association of Primary School Headteachers of Nigeria during the weekend, the Executive Chairman, Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board, Dr. Nureni Adeniran, asserted that it is no more business as usual, as Government is determined to restore the lost glory of the sector in the State.

He assured them that Government would, as a matter of urgency, look into the return of running grants to all public schools. This, he said, will forestall illegal collection of fees from pupils.

Adeniran said: “The Government knows that NUT and AOPSHON are critical stakeholders, and we will religiously follow our promises, but we must warn that we will not tolerate any saboteurs in our determined efforts.

“Government will look into the return of your running grants, because we know that stopping these grants did not do our schools any good.”

Also speaking with Local Government Education Boards’ Financial Officers and Auditors, the Chairman said Governor Seyi Makinde’s administration has zero tolerance for vices that could disrupt its efforts.

Dr. Adeniran also revealed that the State Government would soon appoint Education Secretaries across the State, so as to bridge the gap in the sector.

He gave the assurance that each Education Secretary would merit his/her appointment, as the aim of the appointments is to put the round pegs in the round holes and to elevate the standard of education in the State.

“In order to bridge the gap, all Local Governments will soon have competent and deserving Education secretaries, who would be the link between the board and their LGs,” he said.