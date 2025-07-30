Oyo reacts to claims of converting market car park to shops

The Oyo State Government has debunked allegations that it had replaced the car park at Bola Ige International Business Complex, popularly known as Gbagi Market, with new shops and extorted money from unsuspecting traders overnight.

The state Commissioner for Investment, Trade, Cooperatives and Industry, Adeniyi Adebisi, disclosed this in a statement released on Wednesday by the state Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Dotun Oyelade, in Ibadan, the state capital.

He said the claim is entirely false, mischievous, and an intentional misrepresentation of an ongoing, well-planned redevelopment project.

Adebisi explained that the Gbagi market redevelopment effort is being spearheaded in phases by the State Government, under the supervision of the ministry, in close partnership with the market leadership and representatives of zonal traders’ associations.

According to the commissioner, the portion of land being referred to was not an official car park but an underutilised area, prone to illegal vending and security risks.

He said following broad consultation with stakeholders, it was approved for formal stall development to promote orderliness and improve access and safety within the market environment.

“Furthermore, no part of the main designated car park has been taken over or eliminated. The new shops are not situated in the core vehicle parking zone.

“Allocations were not made secretly or overnight, but through a transparent and documented process, coordinated by the leadership of the traders and relevant government departments.

“Standardised shop allocation fees were communicated in advance to interested traders with options to opt in or out—there is no evidence of ‘coerced’ payments as wrongly alleged,” he stated.

Adebisi reiterated that no trader would be unjustly displaced, and the project will be executed in line with the master plan agreed upon with all key market stakeholders.

He, therefore, urged members of the public, particularly media outlets, to verify facts before spreading reports capable of inciting public unrest or misleading residents.

The commission also encouraged market leaders and traders to channel concerns or inquiries to the Market Support Desk at the ministry or reach out directly to the designated liaison officers.

“The general public, particularly our esteemed market stakeholders, is urged to disregard this fabrication, which is clearly being sponsored by opposition elements and detractors determined to politicise every laudable initiative of the present administration,” the statement added.

