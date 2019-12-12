The Oyo State Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources on Wednesday prosecuted 31 persons found culpable of violating environmental laws of the State before a Magistrate court sitting in Ibadan.

This was revealed by the Commissioner for the Environment and Natural Resources, Rt. Hon. Kehinde Ayoola, after an environmental sanitation exercise, led by the State Governor, Seyi Makinde, at Ojoo interchange, Akinyele Local Government Area in Ibadan.

Ayoola revealed that the violators were arrested by officers of the Ministry at different locations in Ibadan for indiscriminate dumping of refuse at unauthorised places within Ibadan metropolis and were arraigned before a Magistrate for committing punishable offences, which were contrary to the Environmental Laws of the State.

The Magistrate ruled that the offenders be imprisoned for six months or pay a fine of N12,500 each, out of which 21 of the offenders fulfilled their bail terms, while 10 who failed to meet the terms were forced to do community services.

Ayoola buttressed that the arraignment is a further proof of Oyo State Government’s determination to end menace caused by unlawful disposal of refuse.

He said: “When we said we would fight this menace to a stop and put saboteurs to a halt, we meant business.

“This is why the State Government, under the leadership of His Excellency, Governor Seyi Makinde, has deployed its whole apparatus to enforce the law on environmental sanitation in the State.

“We believe this will serve as deterrent to other violators of the State Environmental Laws that it will not be business as usual.

“We have to change our orientation as regards good environment for the sake of ourselves and our neighbours.

“Governor Seyi Makinde is so passionate about the cleanliness of our environment.

“This is why our officers would not hesitate to clampdown on all violators of environmental laws.”

The Commissioner therefore urged members of the public to desist from unlawful disposal of refuse, saying the State Government has deployed its officers in strategic places in the State to apprehend offenders.

In a related development, a middle-aged man, identified as Mutiu Odeniran, who was caught offloading his van full of refuse by the roadside, has been fined N42,500 for violating the Environmental laws of the State.

Odeniran was apprehended at Molete axis of the State capital by Environmental Health officers on Wednesday last week and prosecuted before a Magistrate on Thursday.