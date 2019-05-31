The Oyo State Government says it has proscribed the National Union of Road Transport Workers and taken over the control of all motor parks in the state.

The Chief of Staff, Government House, Ibadan, Chief Bisi Ilaka, disclosed this on Friday during a news conference at the Executive Chambers of the governor’s office in Ibadan.

According to Ilaka, the state government took the decision after deliberation with stakeholders.

He said all motor parks in the state had been taken over by the state government with immediate effect.

He added: “All activities of the union remain illegal henceforth and we urge the people of the state to go about their lawful duties without fear of molestation.”

The chief of staff assured the residents of the state of adequate protection of their lives and property.

Ilaka said that the security task force in every community had been charged to take control of the area and maintain peace and order.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that two factions of the union have been at loggerheads since Wednesday, after the inauguration of Governor Seyi Makinde.

The factions have been disturbing public peace over leadership of the union in the state.