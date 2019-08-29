The Oyo State Government has said it will run an all-inclusive budgetary system that would put into consideration the overall needs of its citizens to achieve the set target of developing the State.

This was disclosed by the state Commissioner for Budget and Planning, Adeniyi Farinto, while receiving delegates of Dawn Commission on a courtesy visit at his office in Ibadan.

The delegate visited the commissioner to Intimate him with their findings and recommendations on how Oyo State as a member State of the South Western regional body could have a strong planning and budgeting architecture, which would enhance growth and development of every sector in the State.

Farinto, who spoke to newsmen after the visit, noted that the establishment of budget and planning as an arm of the Ministry of Finance has put in place what he called a check and balance system for the Seyi Makinde-led Administration to run an open, participatory, transparent and inclusive government.

He said: “The two arms: Budget and Planning, combined together will synergize so that we can have a budget that will derived from strategic planning and will be open to the public.

“There will be proper coordination of all departments in the area of data, projects, monitoring and evaluation so that whatever is budgeted for will be the needs of the citizens.

“This will make the citizens happy with government’s projects because such projects are the real needs of the people rather than projects embarked upon without carrying the citizens along.”

The commissioner stated that the administration was brought in by popular votes of the people and it must do the biddings of the generality of the people of the State.

In her remark, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Budget and Planning, Mofoluke Adebiyi, said the establishment of a Ministry of Budget and Planning is essential for proper inclusive socio-economic system for the development of the state.

Dawn Commission spokesperson, Tosin Oke, applauded the state government for the successful feat of establishing a single institution, targeted at coordinating budget and planning which the State hitherto lacked.

Oke however urged the Commissioner to facilitate the quick preparation of the State development plan, which he said would enhance and as well track the implementation of state projects and programs.