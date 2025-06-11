Oyo postpones Adire carnival, exhibition, gives reason

The Oyo State Government has announced the postponement of Adire Carnival and Exhibition in the state.

The state Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Wasiu Olatunbosun, announced this in a statement released by his counterpart from the Ministry of Information and Orientation, Dotun Oyelade, in Ibadan, the state capital, on Wednesday.

It will be recalled that the event was originally scheduled for Friday, June 20, 2025.

Olatunbosun said the decision was made to ensure that the carnival and exhibition meet global best practices, run seamlessly, and deliver the rich, immersive experience that the people of the state and the esteemed guests expect.

He hinted that a new date would be announced in due course, and all stakeholders and members of the public will be duly informed.

The commissioner explained that the Governor Seyi Makinde-led administration remains steadfast in its commitment to promote, preserve and develop Culture and Tourism across the state.

He said, “As outlined in the Omituntun 2.0 Roadmap for Sustainable Development, the State Government recognises tourism as a vital driver of economic growth, job creation, and internally generated revenue.

“The state has successfully hosted a variety of vibrant cultural and tourism-based events, including the World Twins Festival, World Egungun Festival, World Tourism Day, Iyake International Festival, Oyo State International Tourism Summit, and the Aso-Ofi Festival.”

Olatubosun added that these initiatives have boosted the local economy, empowered residents, and attracted both national and international attention to the State.

“The Aso-Ofi Festival, in particular, has achieved remarkable success, prompting a government-backed policy encouraging civil and public servants to incorporate Aso-Ofi into their dress code. This policy has revitalised indigenous textile production and further cemented the state’s reputation as the Manchester of Indigenous Textile Production.

“In continuation of these efforts, the State Government, through the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, in partnership with BIZRAIT and Adire Odua, planned the Adire Carnival and Exhibition to showcase and celebrate indigenous textile craftsmanship.

“However, in our collective quest to deliver an event of the highest standard—reflective of the state’s esteemed cultural status—it has become necessary to postpone the event, originally scheduled for Friday, 20th June 2025.”

He appreciated the immense support and understanding of all partners, participants, and the general public as the team works toward hosting an even more impactful event.

