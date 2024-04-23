Oyo: policeman kills corps member, injures LAUTECH graduate

An operative of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the Oyo State Police Command popularly known as Saheed SARS allegedly shot a corps member identified as Iyanda Damilola to death in Ogbomoso Local Government Area of Oyo State on Tuesday.

According to reports, Saheed SARS is widely recognised by the students of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso for assaults, most especially “Yahoo boys”.

Speaking on the incident, the deceased’s brother, Iyanda Oluwafemi, who graduated from LAUTECH, on Monday said he sustained wounds from bullets shot by Saheed.

Oluwafemi, a graduate of Accounting and Management Sciences from the institution, said the deceased was his brother and that he had attended his convocation, after which they headed for an after-party the same day where he was shot dead by the policeman

Also Read:

According to him, the late Damilola was serving in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

He said, “Yesterday was our convocation, and we were at a lounge (name withheld) for a convocation party around 2am when we heard that some people were fighting outside.

“When we discovered that the place was getting rowdy, we stepped out only to see policemen dispersing the crowd and shooting directly at the people.

“I sustained bullet wounds, but my brother, who came for my convocation, was shot in the head. He was confirmed dead at the LAUTECH Teaching Hospital and was taken to the mortuary this morning.

“As I speak with you, I am at the clinic for my treatment. The wounds are deep, and I can not but seek justice for my innocent brother.”

When asked if he could recognise the policemen who came for the operation, Oluwafemi said he was sure of Saheed SARS because he led them to the place to disperse the crowd.

“I saw him handling the gun; he was shooting with one hand until he shot my brother,” he added.

When contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Adewale Osifeso, said an investigation was ongoing on the matter and that updates would be provided accordingly.

“Investigation is ongoing. Updates would be provided accordingly, please,” he wrote in a text message

Meanwhile, recent development showed that Students of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomosho, Oyo State, following the incident, have trooped out on Tuesday to protest the death of the student.

It was learnt that the major road that links Ogbomoso to Ibadan and other parts of the state was blocked by the angry students.