Oyo Police Command declares Auxiliary wanted

The Oyo Police Command has declared the former chairman of the State’s Park Management System (PMS) Alhaji Mukaika Lamidi a.k.a. Auxiliary wanted.

A statement issued by the Command’s Spokesman Adewale Osifeso said Auxillary is wanted in connection with cases of attempted murder, causing grievous harm, arms dealing, murder, armed robbery within Oyo State and kidnapping at Oke-ogun and Ibarapa axis of the State.

The statement reads in part: “Lamidi Mukaila is an indigene of Oyo State. He was born on the 9th, January 1962 (61yrs) and dark in complexion. He is about 1.55m (5ft1), Married and speaks Yoruba & English Language moderately.”

“His last known address is Diamond Hotel, Alakia-Isebo, Egbeda LGA. Anybody with useful information as to his whereabouts should please contact the Oyo State Police Command on any of these lines; 08033387701, 08023219552, 07055495413 and 08081768614.”

Recall that over 78 suspected State’s PMS members were recently arrested over alleged involvement in civil disorder.