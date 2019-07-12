The victory of the Governor of Oyo State, Engineer Seyi Makinde, at the Supreme Court in the case instituted over the governorship primary election that produced him as Peoples Democratic Party standard-bearer in the March 9, 2019 governorship election has been lauded by the state chapter of the PDP.

The PDP, in a congratulatory message signed by its chairman, Alhaji Kunmi Mustapha and Alhaji Wasiu Emiola, described the governor’s victory as a testimony to the transparent, free and fair primary election process that produced him and other PDP candidates in the state.

This was as the party warned members to desist from instituting needless litigations but to ensure that they use the internal mechanisms available in the party to resolve all issues.

The Oyo State PDP, in the statement made available to newsmen in Ibadan, on Friday, said the decision of the Supreme Court on the suit filed by Senator Ayoade Adeseun, vindicated the process that threw up the party’s candidates as credible and democratic.

The party, which pledged its continued support to Governor Makinde as the leader of the party, assured residents of the state the administration of Governor Makinde would run the state with the same measure of credibility and transparency, ensuring that integrity, transparency and zero tolerance for corruption would be his watchwords.

The Oyo PDP added that the Makinde would be a clear departure from the era of impunity, indiscipline and lack of accountability known with the previous government, just as it noted that the present leadership of the party led by the State Chairman, Alhaji Mustapha would make the PDP enviable in the state.

It added: “We want to assure the people of Oyo State that the government of the PDP will be a clear departure from the past when impunity, indiscipline, disorderliness and lack of cohesion were the order of the day.”