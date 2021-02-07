The Oyo State Government, in collaboration with the Oyo State Coalition Against Cancer, on Saturday, conducted free breast and cervical screening for 900 women beneficiaries in Ibadan.

The exercise, held at Lagelu Grammar School, Ibadan, with the theme: “I am and I will”, was in commemoration of the World Cancer Day and was done to ensure healthy living among residents of the state.

Speaking at the event, the Secretary to the Oyo State Government, Olubamiwo Adeosun, called on women in the state to enrol for breast and cervical screening as early as possible to prevent unforeseen circumstances.

Adeosun said that recent reports in the media showed that breast cancer was responsible for high death rate among ladies and women.

She noted that it was imperative to intensify awareness in various communities for proper management of the disease.

She urged women to attach more importance to breast and cervical screening and to feel free to ask questions from appropriate medical personnel to get adequate treatment as and when due.

In their remarks, the state Commissioner for Health, Dr Bashir Bello and the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Inclusion, Alhaja Fausat Sanni, expressed satisfaction with the turnout of women for the exercise.

Bello said partnering with the State Coalition Against Cancer became necessary to create the needed awareness toward curbing breast and cervical cancer in the state.

Sanni on her part, advocated the need for regular cervical check- up for women, particularly after childbirth.

The Chairperson, Oyo State Coalition Against Cancer, Dr Olusola Taiwo, said the motive behind the exercise was “to provide platform for women to check their status’’.

“Also to access care immediately, with a view to reducing the number of deaths attributed to breast and cervical cancer in the state,” she said.

Taiwo expressed satisfaction with the turnout, saying that necessary arrangements had been made by the government and partners for follow-up treatment at government-designated hospitals in the state, “which will be based on the results of the screening’’.

“The turnout is impressive and we are here to attend to everyone diligently. I am calling on women to go for breast and cervical screening on a monthly basis for them to know their status,” she said.