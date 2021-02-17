The Oyo State Government has approved the appointment of a member of the Nigeria Union of Teachers who would serve on the board of Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board.

The Chairman of Oyo SUBEB, Dr. Nureni Adeniran, said this when he played host to members of the State Executive Council of the Nigeria Union of Teachers, led by the Chairman of the union, Comrade Samson Adedoyin.

Adeniran also assured teachers that the Governor Seyi Makinde Administration is ensuring they receive their reward here on earth and not only in heaven.

The new appointee, Comrade Oladimeji Raji, who has served in the Oyo State Teaching Service Commission for 30 years is the current Treasurer of the NUT.

Raji, according to the Executive Chairman, has been committed to the welfare of teachers and serves at Progressive Day School II, Aladorin, Ibadan.

Adeniran disclosed that the Oyo State Government intends to carry teachers in the state along in the scheme of things at the Board, especially in the execution of educational policies and programmes of the state government, through the appointment of one of them.

Adeniran said the appointment was borne out of the present administration’s commitment to the welfare of teachers, assuring teachers in the state that SUBEB, under his watch, would not stop being teachers’ friendly.

He added that teachers’ interests would not be compromised at all, even as he said that they know the best way to address their problems since some of them were once teachers.

The SUBEB Chair listed some of the ways Makinde’s administration has motivated teachers for higher productivity to include prompt payment of salaries and allowance to primary school teachers in the state.

Adeniran however appealed to members of NUT to collaborate with the Board, urging the NUT leadership to do its utmost best to sensitise its members on the efforts of the State Government on their course.

He said the board will not hesitate to discipline erring teachers who refuse to adhere to the rules of service, adding that the present administration is working on modalities to recruit new teachers in the Basic Education sector.

Adeniran however assured the leadership of NUT that the Board has listed some of the challenges facing teachers in the state, and would immediately swing into action.

Earlier, Adedoyin had praised the State Government for its commitment to the welfare of teachers, even as he called on the State Government to look into other areas where teachers need its intervention.