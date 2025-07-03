Oyo-Ogbomoso Road: Contractor vows to deliver before deadline

The new contractor handling the Oyo-Ogbomoso dual carriageway project, JRB Construction Company Limited, has promised to deliver it earlier than the September 2026 deadline.

JRB Technical Project Manager, Joseph Onche, spoke during the visit of the Federal Controller of Works, Oyo State, Victor Aina, to the project site.

Onche said the company got the contract in March after it was withdrawn from the initial contractor handling the 52km road.

According to him, JRB moved immediately to the site to finish the remaining 36 kilometres within 18 months.

He said: “So far, we’ve spent three months on it.

“So we’re sure of completing the project before the timeline of the 18 months.

“We have been active, and we’ve carried out investigations to help us determine the current status of the project, which has given us the impetus to do the best we can to address other critical issues.”

The technical project manager further assured Nigerians that indigenous construction companies were capable of delivering quality road projects.

Onche said: “Though, there could be one or more challenges from people who don’t believe in us, but we believe in ourselves.

“We have the capacity and knowledge to deliver.

“We have professional and qualified engineers with us to deliver this project effectively.”

JRB Project Manager, Ajmal Khan, said that the people of Ogbomoso and motorists plying the Oyo-Ogbomoso routes should expect a durable and top-notch road.

Speaking on the quality of work done, the Federal Controller of Works in Oyo State confirmed that the contractor was, so far, working according to specification.

According to Aina, the project is being executed in strict compliance with the approved engineering standards, technical specifications, and best practices as prescribed by the Federal Ministry of Works.

He said: “All construction materials of the project, including lateritic sub-base, undergo rigorous laboratory testing and on-site verification before approval.

“These procedures are guided by the Federal Ministry of Works Standards and Specifications and Standard Conditions of Contract.

“The Honourable Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi, remains determined and committed to delivering infrastructure that guarantees quality, safety, durability and value for taxpayers’ money.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Oyo-Ogbomoso section of the Ibadan-Ilorin Road is a crucial road in the South West zone of Nigeria.

The road serves as a link between the South Western and Northern regions of the country.

NAN recalls that the Federal Government on February 20, 2025 terminated the road contract, initially awarded to Reynolds Construction Company (RCC).

According to the Minister of Works, the decision was made because of President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to the project’s quick completion.

Umahi said the President was committed to easing the difficulties faced by articulated truck drivers and other road users moving from the North to the South West.

Meanwhile, some motorists plying the road lauded the FG for its decision to complete the project, which they said had been delayed for too long.

A commercial driver, Sola Olugbode, appreciated Tinubu for his actions, saying that the deplorable old road has claimed numerous lives due to accidents.

Another commercial driver, Azeez Muritala, said the completion would enhance smooth vehicular movement and ease the challenges facing traders transporting goods from the North to the South, and vice versa.

