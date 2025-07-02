Oyo offers Ajayi Crowther University students subsidised transport scheme

The Oyo State Government through Pacesetter Transport Services, has officially launched a subsidised return transport scheme for Ajayi Crowther University students, traveling from Oyo to major destinations.

This was revealed in a statement by the Chairman, Pacesetter Transport Services, Dr. Oladeji Dikko Salami on Wednesday in Ibadan.

According to him, the landmark move, which is in collaboration with the Alumni Association of Ajayi Crowther University, Oyo, will enhance student welfare and mobility.

The statement said the subsidised transport program is expected to ease the travel burden on students and reinforce the bridge between town and gown, showcasing how alumni engagement and government collaboration can yield tangible benefits for the younger generation.

The initiative, which was flagged off earlier this week, will provide affordable transport services for students returning home, with key drop-off points at Moniya Train Station in Ibadan, Oshodi Terminal, and Ojota Terminal in Lagos.

Speaking on the development, the Global Alumni President, and Chairman, Oyo State Road Maintenance Agency, Hon. Busoye Ogunlade, described the initiative as a fulfillment of the promises made by the alumni body when entrusted with leadership.

Also Read

He noted that the alumni had committed to attracting opportunities and partnerships from both government and international platforms to support the institution and its students.

“This is a clear demonstration of our commitment to our mandate. We promised to create avenues of support for the university community and this transport initiative is one of the many impactful projects in the pipeline,” Hon. Ogunlade said.

The Alumni Association expressed deep appreciation to the Governor Seyi Makinde, for his consistent support to educational institutions in the state.

They also commended the Sole Administrator of Pacesetter Transport Services, Dr. Oladeji Dikko Salami, for his role in facilitating the collaboration.

Post Views: 20