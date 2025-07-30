Oyo nurses to join nationwide seven-day warning strike

The Oyo State chapter of the National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives (NANNM) will join a nationwide seven-day warning strike starting on Wednesday (today).

This was contained in a statement issued to newsmen on Tuesday in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, by the state NANNM Secretary, Emmanuel Aina.

Aina stated that the strike action followed a resolution reached at an emergency meeting of NANNM’s National Executive Council and a subsequent directive from the national headquarters.

He said: “I write to notify you that all nurses and midwives across all healthcare institutions, federal, state, and local government, are directed to embark on a seven-day warning strike.

“The strike is scheduled to commence at midnight on Wednesday, July 30, and will run through August 5, 2025.”

Aina urged full compliance, adding that official communication regarding the union’s eight-point demand had been sent to relevant authorities.

“This seven-day warning strike is a litmus test for our readiness to pursue a more serious struggle if our demands are not addressed,” he said.

He said that among the union’s key demands is the implementation of the new minimum wage for nurses and other staff at LAUTECH Teaching Hospital, Ogbomosho.

He added that the union was also calling for the payment of uniform allowances to all nurses and midwives in the service of Oyo State, in accordance with public service rules.

Other key demands include: Mass recruitment of nurses and midwives into the Hospital Management Board and LAUTECH Teaching Hospital to address severe staffing shortages.

Also, implementation of a 25 percent CONHESS adjustment circular for nurses and midwives in Oyo State service and implementation of enhanced hazard allowances for those working at the local government level.

Aina emphasised that the strike was aimed at drawing attention to the urgent need for improved welfare and working conditions for nurses and midwives across the state.

