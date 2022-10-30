Oyo NUJ lauds Police, others over efforts to rescue abductees

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Oyo State Council, has commended the Commissioner of Police, Adebowale Williams, security agencies and non-state actors over efforts at freeing people kidnapped on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

This is contained in a statement issued on Sunday in Ibadan, jointly signed by its Chairman, Ademola Babalola and Secretary, Olusola Oladapo.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that some travellers, including a lecturer at the University of Ibadan, were kidnapped on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Friday.

NAN recalls that one police officer was killed, one injured, while a Professor of Political Science at the University of Ibadan, Adigun Agbaje, was among others that were kidnapped by suspected gunmen on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

NAN gathered that the suspected kidnappers in military uniform,

who laid siege to Dominion University area on the expressway on Friday night, abducted unspecified numbers of passengers.

The union leaders admonished journalists to do away with sensational reports or profiling of the abductees in a way that was capable of endangering their lives in the kidnappers’ den.

Babalola and Oladapo said that reports from the search party comprising security agencies and other informal security personnel revealed that the victims would regain freedom as soon as possible due to intense efforts.

“We are quite happy about the report that the CP Adebowale Williams had been in the bush with his gallant men.

“They are being supported by others to free the victims and get the kidnappers arrested.

“At a time like this, we share in the grief of the families of the victims, especially the academic community and others who are already traumatised by this sad development.

“Our nation needs help and I wish to call on the Federal Government to do more for our security agents and strengthen their capacities to be able to surmount problems of insecurity threatening the nation’s survival,” the union leaders said.

They said that it was also not out of place to call for foreign supports, adding that the current reality had shown that Federal Government was overwhelmed.

Babalola and Oladapo said that the Federal Government was already bogged down by the activities of these criminals terrorising people on a daily basis.

“Once again, we wish to appeal to those on the frontline to continue the fight as great patriots of our land and ensure timely release of the victims in captivity,” they said.