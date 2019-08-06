The Oyo State command of the Nigerian Prisons Service says its Controller of Prisons is not being remanded at the Mandala prison in Ilorin, Kwara.

The command’s spokesman, ASP Anjorin Olarewaju, in a statement in Ibadan on Tuesday, said an online publication purportedly reporting the remand of the Controller was untrue, misleading and mischievous.

According to Olarewaju, the name of the Oyo State Controller of Prisons is Tosin Akinrujomu and not the Bamidele Akin published in the story.

He said: “Akin is an official of NPS and not the state controller as reported.

“Akinrujomu is presently in his command where he is dispensing his duties with all doggedness and sagacity.

“The command is reassuring the populace that this false publication will not in anyway discourage the controller of prisons from carrying out his obligations in the state and making sure that inmates brought to prison continue to come out rehabilitated and better citizens of Nigeria.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that media reports had on Monday said that the state controller was remanded in prison over an alleged N25 million fraud.

The report further said that Akin, who was alleged to have defrauded one Dele Adeleke, was remanded by an Ilorin Upper Area Court presided over by Justice Sunday Adeniyi.