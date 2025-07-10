Oyo moves to sanction defaulters, remove illegal billboards 

The Oyo State Government, through the state signage and advertising agency, will soon embark on an aggressive debt recovery exercise by removing all unauthorized, illegal, and debtor advertising structures in the state.

This was made known by the Director General of the Oyo State Signage and Advertisement Agency, Hon. Oludolapo Esho Ajanaku in his office recently.

Hon. Ajanaku underscored the imminent enforcement exercise, citing that most outdoor advertising practitioners are yet to fulfill their obligations as regards revalidation and debt reconciliation as laid down by the agency.

Hon. Ajanaku explained that a series of unauthorised electronics and outdoors announcements are being displayed within the state, urging all duly registered third party practitioners to complete their revalidation latest by July 11, 2025, and have their debt reconciliation exercise by July 28, 2025.

He admonished the business owners with signage in the state to complete their registrations with Oyo State Signage and Advertisement Agency by visiting OYSAA office at the 3rd Floor of Water Corporation Building Secretariat, Ibadan.

He said, “OYSAA will not condone any illegal billboard on the streets and would soon embark on aggressive enforcement by clampdown on any advertising practitioners structures who fail to comply with the rules and regulations of the agency.”

It would be recalled that Oyo State Signage and Advertisement Agency, OYSAA, embarked on a revalidation exercise to streamline regulatory oversight, enhance transparency, and accountability to improve the efficiency of the agency’s service delivery and create a more business-friendly advertising environment in the Pacesetter State,” he added.

