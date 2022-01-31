Oyo monarch, Oloko of Oko, dies at 85

An Oyo monarch, the Oloko of Oko, Oba Gbariel Adepoju, died on Sunday at the age of 85.

Until his death, he ruled over a Oko Ile town, in Orire Local Government, Oyo State, Radio Nigeria reported.

Oba Adepoju ascended the throne of his fathers in the year 1997 and joined his ancestors in the early hours of Sunday.

Three prominent monarchs in the state had passed on between December 2021 and January 2022.

The Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Jimoh Oyewumi joined his ancestors on 12th December 2021 at the age of 95.

The Olubadan of Ibadan land, Oba Saliu Akanmu Adetunji died on January 2nd 2022 at the age of 93.