Oyo monarch confirms incarceration over murder, land grabbing 

Oba Solomon Akinola, the Oloko of Oko in Oyo State, has confirmed a news report that he spent time at the Abolongo Correctional Centre, in Oyo town.

Akinola confirmed this before an Oyo State High Court, sitting in Ogbomoso, on Wednesday.

He said contrary to the initial rebuttal to the News Agency of Nigeria NAN story, Akinola affirmed that the Court actually incarcerated him at the Abolongo correctional centre on November 21, over alleged murder and land-grabbing.

Akinola made the confession before Justice K.A. Adedokun, who had earlier frowned at the traditional ruler’s claims that he was let off the hook after an arrangement with the judge.

“Your Honour remanded me at the Abolongo correctional centre on November 21.

“I did not send anybody to tell Nigerians that I manipulated my way through an arrangement with the judge,’’ Oba Akinola stated.

Justice Adedokun had complained that the Court Registrar told him about the boasts by the traditional ruler that he had manipulated his way through the Court.

He charged that no one should soil his name and that of the judiciary as he had never taken bribe from anyone in the course of discharging his duties.

He warned the traditional ruler to rein in his subjects to stop peddling unfounded stories.

Oba Akinola had initially refuted NAN story in online media that the court remanded him in custody.

He claimed that contrary to NAN report about his incarceration, he was attending social functions and conducting the affairs of his community peacefully.

Also Read:

Akinola, alongside 14 other defendants, had been facing a 29-count charge of alleged attempted murder, assault, robbery, stealing and land grabbing.

After his apology, Justice Adedokun adjourned the hearing in the matter to Thursday, December 14, 2023.