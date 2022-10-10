Oyo mobilises police, military to rescue four abducted farmers

Following the abduction of four farmers by unknown gunmen on Saturday in Ipapo/Iseyin axis in Oyo North Senatorial District, a security team comprising the police and military has been despatched to support the existing security architecture in the area.

The state Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Dr. Wasiu Olatunbosun, made this known on Sunday.

Olatunbosun, in a statement, said: “Though, the ugly incident happened outside the State Farm Settlement (Ipapo/Iseyin), Oyo State Government prioritises the protection of lives and property of every resident of the state, the farmers inclusive.

“It is in pursuant of this that all security agencies in the state, including the Nigerian Army have been mobilised to the area and are in hot pursuit of the criminals.

“We appealed to the people of Ipapo to be calmed in the wake of fresh abduction of the four persons.

“We pledge to take every step to safely return those abducted to their loved ones.

“The military team is expected to join the operation that is planned, not only to rescue the victims, but also ensure that appropriate actions are taken against the perpetrators.”

The Commissioner, however, assured all that the state government was collaborating with security agencies to rescue the abductees within shortest possible time and prevent reoccurrence of the sad event.