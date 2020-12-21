A member of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Kazeem Isiaka, has called for honour and recognition for a theatre icon, Biodun Duro-Ladipo, for her contributions toward the uplift of Yoruba culture and tradition.

Isiaka, representing Oyo East/West Constituency, said at the plenary on Monday that Duro-Ladipo’s contributions to the global cultural community could not be over-emphasised.

He added that honouring her would further motivate other practitioners into doing more for the theatre industry.

“The role of theatre arts in human life cannot be over- emphasised. Its advantages include, but not limited to, educating, entertaining and enlightening the people.

“Theatre art practitioners, therefore, need to be celebrated in order to encourage them to do more for the industry.

“Mrs Duro-Ladipo is known as Oya or Moremi. She is a household name in the Nigerian theatre industry. She has played a pivotal role in the projection of the Yoruba culture beyond the shores of Nigeria.

“She showcased the beauty of the Yoruba culture when she took part in a stage drama in 1964 at Festwochen International Theatre competition, where she played the role of Oya, the wife of Sango.

“The show won the first prize at the international competition and after this, she joined her husband in taking drama to many countries, such as USA, England, Brazil, Italy and Iran, among others,” he said.

The lawmaker added that the veteran actress had also positively projected the African culture and tradition to the international community.

He submitted that those who had contributed immensely to the development of the theatre industry should be recognised and celebrated while they were still alive in order to motivate those still practising.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that some other lawmakers commended Isiaka for the idea, saying that a day should be set aside to celebrate theatre icons in the state.

NAN also reports that Duro-Ladipo, popularly known as Moremi, is due to celebrate her 80th birthday on December 26 in Ibadan.