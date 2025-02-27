Oyo launches free health insurance for 10,000 primary school pupils

The Oyo State Government has officially launched the enrolment of 10,000 basic school pupils into the state’s healthcare insurance scheme.

The State Deputy Governor, Bayo Lawal, flagged off the enrollment on Thursday at the Ibadan Civic Centre, Idi-Ape.

He emphasised the government’s commitment to ensuring pupils have sound minds for effective learning.

The initiative covers children from 90 schools across 18 local government areas, with the deputy governor presenting Insurance Scheme ID cards to the enrolled pupils.

“This scheme will ensure that our children have sound minds while they learn in conducive environments.

“This event is a collective effort in securing a brighter future for the state’s pupils,” Lawal stated.

In her goodwill message, the Chief of UNICEF Lagos Field Office, Celine Lafoucriere, highlighted the significance of the Public Primary School Pupils Health Insurance Scheme in providing access to affordable and quality healthcare.

“This initiative reinforces our collective commitment to universal health coverage, ensuring that no child faces financial obstacles to accessing healthcare,” she said, adding, “Universal health coverage is more than a healthcare goal—it is a social and economic necessity.

“When children have access to healthcare, they can focus on education, grow into productive adults, break the cycle of poverty, and contribute to the success of the state and Nigeria.

“This scheme exemplifies this by focusing on public primary school children, especially in hard-to-reach areas.

“With 90 schools already enrolled across 18 LGAs, our goal is to ensure all 33 LGAs in the state are covered, leaving no child behind.

“UNICEF remains steadfast in supporting the government and communities towards universal health coverage.”

On his part, the Chairman of OYOSUBEB, Nureni Adeniran, commended OYSHIA and assured the board’s commitment to the smooth implementation and sustainability of the scheme.

“At OYOSUBEB, we operate on the principle of taking care of the pupils under our care as though they are ours,” Adeniran stated.

Earlier, the Executive Secretary of OYSHIA, Olusola Akande, described the scheme as “a new door being opened,” focusing on providing healthcare access to 10,000 public primary school pupils in the initial phase.

