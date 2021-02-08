The Oyo State government, on Monday issued teaching appointment letters to 150 newly recruited teachers who are living with one form of disability or the other.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the presentation of the appointment letters was done at the Oyo State Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM) complex, secretariat, Ibadan.

Alamu Akinade, the Chairman, TESCOM, who supervised the presentation of the appointment letters, said it was the climax of the recruitment of 7,000 employees comprising teaching and non-teaching staff as approved by Gov. Seyi Makinde.

Akinade said the commission decided to issue the letters publicly to the successful applicants to enable it clear the air over complaints and misgivings that some able bodied applicants “are among the 150 successful disabled’’.

“If there is complaint against any of the newly recruited disabled; we will withhold the appointment letter immediately.”

The TESCOM boss further disclosed that recruitment process for 50 disabled persons for the non-teaching positions would soon be completed.

On his part, Idowu Ogedengbe, the Special Assistant to the Governor on Administration, said that the recruitment process was based on merit.

Ogedengbe said that though the disabled applicants were exempted from computer-based test “but we interviewed all of them’’.

“We have close to 400 applications but 330 showed up for the interview, while the best 150 were successful.

“We ensured that the successful ones have the necessary qualifications and competency also they are not able-bodied persons trying to take the job meant for disabled persons.”

Ayodele Adekanbi, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Persons Living With Disabilities said efforts were underway to ensure those employed were equipped with necessary teaching aids and conducive environment to discharge their functions.

Two of the newly recruited special teachers, Banke Alabi and Emmanuel Osungbayi, expressed joy over the appointment and pledged to be dedicated to duty and carry out the teaching job optimally.