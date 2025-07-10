Oyo issues appointment letters to 116 staff of Oyo College of Nursing

The Oyo State Government has approved the issuance of appointment letters to 116 key staff members across various cadres, to address critical academic vacancies at the Oyo State College of Nursing and Midwifery, Eleyele, Ibadan.

It also approved substantive positions for four principal officers, including the Registrar, Librarian, Bursar, and the Director of Works.

The developments were disclosed by the Provost, Oyo State College of Nursing, Dr. Gbonjubola Owolabi on Thursday during a donation of furniture by the 1976-79 set of the College.

The approved cadres, according to the Provost, include Legal Advisers, Senior Lecturers, Sickbay Nurses, GNS Lecturers, Administrative officers.

Others are: Higher Executive officers, Higher store officers, Assistant Executive officers, Computer Analysts, Higher Technical Officers, Motor Drivers, Craftsmen, and Clerical officers.

Owolabi highlighted Governor Seyi Makinde’s unwavering support for the college in all ramifications, adding that the furniture will go a long way, as the college has increased in number.

She also announced that the college received full accreditation from the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria for key programmes, following the September/October 2024 accreditation.

According to her, “the College of Nursing and Midwifery, Eleyele, Ibadan is progressing steadily, notably through its development of an online student clearance platform, which eliminates the need for physical presence during clearance processes.”

Also speaking on behalf of the set, also known as Set X, Elder Emmanuel Kunle Oladejo applauded the College’s provost on the giant strides recorded.

He urged the Provost and other principal officers to work towards realizing a dream of making the College a degree-awarding institution.

Elder Oladejo also urged the students to work hard for excellence and take a cue from others who have excelled in their chosen careers.

