Oyo-Iseyin Road: Ladigbolu commends Governor Makinde for fulfilling promise to late Alaafin

Retired Cleric and Chairman, Oyo Metropolitan Development Association, Archbishop Emeritus Ayo Ladigbolu, has described the newly-completed Oyo-Iseyin road as a fulfilment of the promise made to the late Alaafin, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III, by Governor Seyi Makinde four years ago.

In his welcome address at the inauguration of the 34.85 kilometres road, in Oyo, Ladigbolu said the late Oba Adeyemi was so concerned with the deplorable state of the road that he paid a private visit to Makinde on October 31, 2020, to plead with him to do something about it.

According to the Oyo prince, it was the promise Makinde made to the late Alaafin at that meeting that planted the seed of the now completed Oyo-Iseyin road.

Ladigbolu described the Oyo-Iseyin road as strategic because it is “a major link road between Oyo South and Oyo North divisions, Ogun State, northern states and some of the border towns of our West African neighbouring countries”.

He commended Makinde for “his style of governance that seeks to leave no one behind”.

He stated, “It is appropriate at this special occasion to recall with nostalgia our sweet memories of His Imperial Majesty, Iku Baba Yeye, Oba Dr. Lamidi Olayiwola Atanda Adeyemi III, Alaafin of Oyo (1971-2022). I am recalling his tireless efforts and great concern for the progress and general development of all of Oyoland.

“Kabiyesi was so passionate about the Oyo-Iseyin road and its deplorable, almost unmotorable state four years ago, that His Majesty sought for a private audience with His Excellency, Governor Oluseyi Makinde in Ibadan on Saturday 31st October, 2020.

“At that crucial meeting, both Kabiyesi and the Governor agreed on the need to fix this road, and our promise keeping Governor gave Kabiyesi a definite assurance that as soon as the contractors handling the Moniya-Iseyin road project has completed the road to Iseyin, he would order them to turn and face Oyo-Iseyin road.

“I am one of those who have been monitoring the fulfilment of that promise. I am happy and proud to be a participant in the full realisation and utilisation of the brand new and modern road linking Oyo to Iseyin and other parts of our great nation and beyond, today.”

Emphasising the importance of the road, Ladigbolu further noted, “We are happy today because we realise that roads remain the backbone of a country’s economy. Roads makes countries liveable. Roads open up more areas and stimulate all forms of development. They provide flexibility, mobility, opportunities and leisure. Roads connect people. For these and other reasons, road infrastructure is the most important of all public assets.”

The ceremony also witnessed the inauguration of the Iseyin campus of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso, both of which were performed by former President Olusegun Obasanjo.