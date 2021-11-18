Oyo institution becomes first Nigerian polytechnic to get NIFST induction  

The Oke-Ogun Polytechnic, Saki, has become the first polytechnic in Nigeria, whose Higher National Diploma graduates would be inducted Nigerian Institute of Food Science and Technology (NIFST).

A former Secretary of the Institute and Executive Chairman of Oyo State Road Transport Management Authority, Dr. Akin Fagbemi revealed this during an induction ceremony of graduating students of the institution into the professional membership cadre of NIFST, yesterday.

Representing the National President and Chairman of the Council of NIFST, Prof. M.O. Iwe at the induction ceremony, Dr. Fagbemi advised the graduates to put into use academic knowledge acquired in the institution in the past five years.

Administering the oath of professional allegiance on the inductees, he charged them to contribute meaningfully to their personal and national economic development, while conveying goodwill messages of the National President.

At the induction, Dr. Fagbemi commended Governor Makinde, who he noted had positioned Oyo State as the first state in Nigeria whose polytechnic students have been inducted into the Professional Membership Cadre of the Institute.

The OYRTMA boss currently holds the National Ex-Officio position in the institute having served as Assistant National Secretary and National Secretary in the recent past.

Meanwhile, the Okeere of Saki Kingdom, His Royal Highness, Oba Khalid Olabisi has commended the activities of Oyo State Road Transport Management Authority (OYRTMA) in Saki and its environs, saying it has helped to save the lives of numerous residents of the town.

He made this known through the Bagi of Saki Land, High Chief Abdul-Rasheed Gazaal Adegoke while receiving a courtesy visit in his palace, the Executive Chairman, Oyo State Road Transport Management Authority (OYRTMA), Dr. Akin Fagbemi.

Fagbemi who was on a sensitization and advocacy program to Oke-Ogun Zone advised residents and motorists on the need to drive more carefully and imbibe highest road safety standards, particularly during these ember months.