The Oyo State Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism has started test transmission of its online radio with broadcast of news and activities of the government starting by January 2020.

According to a statement made available to newsmen in Ibadan on Thursday and signed by the Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Dr. Wasiu Olatubosun, the online radio was another innovation to compliment other platforms upon which Oyo State government programmes, policies and actions were related to the masses.

Olatubosun said the radio would have contents that would relay activities of all Ministries, Directorates and Agencies of the State and also engender feedback mechanism from the people.

He disclosed that the link to listen to the online radio is https://information.oyostate.gov.ng/ministry-of-information-live-stream/ as classical Yoruba music as well as contemporary music were already being enjoyed on it.

He said: “This is another innovation to complement other efforts of the Ministry in relaying the welfarist activities of the administration of Governor Seyi Makinde in making life meaningful to the people of Oyo State.

“The radio is currently on test transmission, playing good music and by January next year, we shall commence broadcast of news and activities of the State government through the workings of the Ministries, Directorates and Agencies.

“It is for the sole purpose of bringing governance to the people with little or no cost at the grassroot, in the urban area and wherever one may be in the world.”