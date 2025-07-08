Oyo inaugurates vigilante committee

The Oyo State Government, through the Ministry of Women’s Affairs and Social Inclusion, has sworn in 10 State Coordinators and 33 Local Government Commanders to enhance the security architecture of the state.

While administering the oath of office and swearing-in of the committee members at the Local Government Staff Training Centre, Secretariat Ibadan, Commissioner for the Ministry, Toyin Balogun, said that the event became necessary to enhance grassroots security towards fostering community-based security across the 33 local government areas of the state.

She advised the new officers to understand that true security extends beyond patrols and checkpoints, stressing the importance of building trust within communities and addressing the root causes of social unrest.

Balogun urged the committee to incorporate gender sensitivity in their engagements and collaborate actively with social and women-focused groups to tackle domestic violence, human trafficking, child abuse, and other societal vices.

She explained that the Seyi Makinde-led administration remains committed to supporting the committee through capacity building and moral encouragement.

In her remarks, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr. Mofoluwake Ibitoye, emphasized that security is anchored on equity and justice.

She charged the newly appointed officers to demonstrate quality leadership, uphold integrity, and remain vigilant in the discharge of their duties.

In his acceptance speech, the Commandant of the committee, Alhaji Olabanji Abiodun, expressed profound gratitude to the Oyo State Government, the Governor, and the Ministry for their continued support.

He pledged that the committee would uphold its mandate and work assiduously to improve safety and order at the local level.

The ceremony was attended by key government officials, representatives of security agencies, traditional leaders, and stakeholders from civil society groups.

