Oyo inaugurates 33 Education Secretaries, warns against abuse of office

The Oyo State Government, has inaugurated Education Secretaries across the 33 Local Government areas of the state, warning them not to abuse the privileges of the office.

Inaugurating the secretaries on behalf of the State Governor, in Ibadan, the Chairman, Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board, OYOSUBEB, Dr. Nureni Aderemi Adeniran implored the new appointees to improve education quality in their localities and reduce the number of out-of-school children.

He appreciated Governor Seyi Makinde for deeming it fit to appoint the new Education Secretaries across the 33 Local Government Universal Basic Education Authorities in the State.

While he warned that there would be sanctions, for any form of abuse, Dr. Adeniran said the State Universal Basic Education Board has laid a very strong and solid foundation for the new Education secretaries in the areas of infrastructural development, manpower upliftment of both teaching and non-teaching staff.

He added that the Board has raised the bar for learning process for both formal and non-formal learners, welfare and training of teachers and ensuring well-orchestrated primary school administration.

Adeniran, also charged all the Education Secretaries to be “high-fliers“ in subject content mastery, knowledge and skills that would guarantee prudence, accountability and transparency in their new appointments.

“You, as Education Secretaries, are now well positioned to build on the existing foundation and even add value where it is necessary”, he said.

He admonished them to work hard for the success of the education sector with their new appointments, saying “so that at the end of it all, your names will be written in gold among those that have immensely contributed to the success of this administration”.

Dr. Adeniran said he is convinced that their appointment was in recognition of their capacity, capability and contributions over the years to the development of education in the state.

“With You a new era of primary school administration and leadership has, once again, been ushered in. In addition, you are expected to work very hard at your jurisdiction to complement the efforts of the State Universal Basic Education Board in particular and the Universal Basic Education Commission in general”.

He urged them to buckle up for the few challenges they may face, saying they must deal with them accordingly in line with the dictum that ‘there are no insurmountable challenges’.

Dr. Adeniran also charged them to take charge of the general administration of the LGUBEA, ensuring effective monitoring of school activities within the LGUBEA.

Adeniran however called for strict compliance with the rules of engagement, so that the whole system will be run as envisioned for the benefit of the State and pupils/learners who are supposed to be the future leaders.

“You are expected to exercise strict caution when making decisions and always seek clearance and advice from the Board on grey areas in order to avoid embarrassment and mistakes that could be costly while running your office. It is my fervent prayer that you succeed in all your undertakings and endeavours during your tenure as Education Secretaries within your various jurisdictions”.

Speaking earlier, Board member, Akeem Oladeji, opined that their appointment was a deliberate action and a clarion call for them to join the present enviable train of education administration, as exemplified in the State to be in tandem with the four (4) cardinal agenda and focus of this present Administration led by Engr. Seyi Makinde, of which education is listed.

Also, a Part-time member of the Board, Folasade Ajala admonished them to be focused, dedicated and loyal to the present administration that considered them worthy.

The Chairman, Nigeria Union of Teachers, Com. Raji Oladimeji, assured the Board and the new Secretaries of the Union’s support and cooperation.

He also congratulated the new Education Secretaries on their well-deserved appointment as Education Secretaries across the 33 LGUBEAS of the State.

Responding on behalf of the Education Secretaries, Morenike Adeniran, from Ibadan South-West Local Government thanked the governor for the rare opportunity and deeming it fit to appoint them.

She also appreciated the SUBEB boss for turning the tides of the Board with the new development.