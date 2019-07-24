The Oyo State Ministry of Youth and Sports has met with stakeholders on ways to put an end to the disappointing results recorded by Shooting Stars Sports Club of Ibadan in the just concluded Nigeria National League 2018/2019 season.

At the meeting, presided over by the Acting Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Olubisi Adegoke, the stakeholders deliberated on various issues that could revive the glory of the Oluyole warriors

The meeting on Wednesday was sequel to the disappointing loss suffered by 3SC in the hands of Akwa Starlets in a NNL play-off decided in Asaba, Delta State on Monday, which deprived the Ibadan darling team of a Premier League ticket.

The stakeholders in the over three hours meeting, came up with far reaching recommendations.

According to Adegoke, the recommendations have been forwarded to Governor Oluwaseyi Makinde for approval.

She assured all supporters of 3SC at home and in the Diaspora that the state government would rekindle the confidence they have in the Club.

Representatives of the club, Oyo State Sports Council, Oyo State Football Association and major football stakeholders attended the meeting, which was held at the Ministry of Youth and Sports Complex, Agodi, Ibadan, Oyo State.