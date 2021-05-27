A non-governmental organisation, Oyo-Ile Investors’ Forum, on Thursday canvassed the support of investors, both foreign and local, towards the expansion of the Oyo State economy.

The NGO said that Oyo State has grown in the space of two years to become the fourth richest state in the country, and so there is a need for patriotic investors to join the forum in expanding the state’s economy.

Participants at the second edition of the Oyo-Ile Investors’ Forum, a support network of investors across the globe, made the appeal in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, calling on investors to join hands with the state government to build and expand the economy of the Pace-Setter state.

Speaking at the event, the chairman of the Forum, Engr. Yinka Owodunni, attributed the growing economy of the state to the vision, ingenuity and initiatives of the present administration, under Governor Seyi Makinde.

He noted that the Forum, which has about 100 members, has succeeded in executing between N70 billion and N100 billion worth of projects in the state.

Owodunni called on investors to be prepared for the huge economic potential in Oyo State, saying that the Governor Seyi Makinde administration is turning the state into a true commercial and industrial hub.

He noted that the state government has created an enabling environment for businesses to thrive, using the key indicators of economic expansion, such as the Lagos-Ibadan expressway expansion, the ongoing construction of Ibadan modern terminals and implementation of various infrastructural projects across the state.

The Commissioner for Public Works and Transport, Professor Daud Sangodoyin, noted that a good number of infrastructural developments have been carried out by the present administration within the past two years while many are still underway.

Sangodoyin said the state is driven on a four-point agenda, which has led to tremendous progress in the areas of education, health, security and expansion of the state’s economy through the agriculture value chain.

“Embedded in the strides towards actualisation of the above stated agenda are many infrastructural developments. A good number of the infrastructural developments have already been carried out within the past two years while many are still underway,” he said.

He said the state government has completed 72 kilometres of roads in the past two years, apart from projects executed in housing and transportation sectors.