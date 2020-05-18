The Oyo State Executive Council on Monday conducted a valedictory session in honour of the erstwhile Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources, Rt. Hon. Kehinde Ayoola.

The council members eulogised the late former speaker of the state assembly, declaring that he would be greatly missed.

Speaking during the meeting held at the Government House, Agodi, Ibadan, the President of the Council and Governor of the state, Engr. Seyi Makinde, described the late commissioner as a rare gem, noting that he has lost a loyal and dedicated friend and colleague.

A statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to Makinde, Taiwo Adisa, quoted the Governor as saying that the state would immortalise Ayoola.

The governor also declared that henceforth, the task of educating the children of the deceased has become his responsibility.

According to him, he would be ready to bear the cost of their education no matter where they want to go in search of knowledge.

The governor said: “Nothing prepares us for something like this.

“One week, you are with a friend, colleague, discussing the affairs of the state, dreams, aspirations and, the next moment, he is no more.

“All the dreams and aspirations are extinguished.

“He will definitely be missed by all of us who have worked with him.

“I have seen pictures that the deceased and some of our colleagues took together.

“We will all miss him but I will miss him even more dearly.

“I first met him in 2002.

“We were very young then and we were thinking about the ideal situation for our state.

“I remember the first meeting at Fortune Chinese Restaurant at Onireke.

“He was the only politician amongst us.

“We were just professionals thinking about how Oyo State would progress and we all decided to support Governor (Rashidi) Ladoja.

“But because we all knew nothing about politics, every time we got to a point to review the political implications of the decisions we were about to take, we always fell back on him, because he will be the one to always tell us the ramification of the decision we planned to take.

“After that effort, Pa Ladoja emerged as the governor.

“We maintained the relationship and, once in a while, we talked about his love for agriculture, until 2014 when I decided to run for the governorship seat of Oyo State.

“He was the Director-General of my campaign.

“After we lost the election, we stayed together and kept the relationship going.

“In 2019, he was going to be the Director-General of my campaign organisation but some people said I should give the new people that had just joined the team the opportunity to also contribute.

“Eventually, late Rt. Hon. Ayoola became the Deputy DG for the 2019 campaign.

“Normally, one would have expected resentment from someone who had served as DG and was now being asked to be Deputy DG, but he said to me that he could even become a cleaner, since the whole idea is to win the election and to actualise the dreams that we have been nursing since 2002.

“For me, he was a rare gem.

“We had spoken about the new waste management architecture for Oyo State.

“We had actually started the project at the dumpsite.

“He sent me pictures of himself, where he was supervising the project at the dump-site.

“We had spoken about the PSPs.”

Governor Makinde, who also encouraged the late commissioner’s wife, Prof. Oluwakemi Ayoola, and his two sons to take heart, noted that whatever God does cannot be questioned.

He also added that the Oyo State Executive Council, the people of Oyo town and indeed the Oyo citizenry were united with the immediate family in the loss of Ayoola.

He added: “We have his wife and children here.

“I want you to know something: we are all united in this loss.

“For yourself, it is something personal because you have lost a friend, husband and the bread-winner of the family.

“For the children, they have lost a friend, father and a mentor.

“But in all of these, who are we to question God?

“Whatever God does, the Bible says, is always the best.

“Woman, please, be strong.

“We will definitely immortalise him in the days to come.

“The state will take a decision on what we have to do.

“But for me personally, from this moment, the children are my responsibility till they are done with their school.

“And wherever they want to go, in any corner of the world, in search of knowledge and education, they are my responsibility and I will shoulder it.

“I use this opportunity to also thank you my colleagues for your messages and support and I pray that, from this point forward, we won’t lose anyone among us again.”

Similarly, the Secretary to the Oyo State Government, Olubamiwo Adeosun; Head of Service, Amidat Agboola; and Commissioners took turns to eulogise the late Oyo-born politician, describing him as a patriotic individual who worked for the development of the state in all ramifications.