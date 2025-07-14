Oyo has established over 20 new agencies since 2019 – Commissioner

The Oyo State Government has revealed that it has established no fewer than 21 different agencies since 2019 to boost efficiency in government.

The state Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Dotun Oyelade, made this known on Monday while receiving the management of Dominion Television, Ibadan, led by its General Manager, Ronke Giwa-Onafuwa, who paid him a courtesy call in his office at the Secretariat, Agodi, Ibadan.

Oyelade, in a statement in Ibadan, the state capital, said the establishment of those agencies was in agreement with the governance mindset of the Governor Seyi Makinde-led administration.

The commissioner stressed that the governor had always wanted the establishment of institutions to guide, enhance and implant integrity into the system.

He said, “Thus, critical agencies targeted at specific social and economic areas have been established within this period.

“These include the establishment of the Oyo State Anti-Corruption Agency that has prosecuted many; Oyo State Agribusiness Development Agency that has attracted over ₦46 billion investment into the State; Oyo State Security Network Agency codenamed Amotekun that has employed over 2,500 personnel and efficiently tackling the menace of banditry; and Agency for Youth Development.

“Others include Oyo State Agency for Persons with Disabilities; Oyo State Anti-Land Grabbing Agency; Oyo State Rule of Law Authority, Oyo State Investment Promotion Agency; Oyo State Agency for Digital Innovation and Technology; Oyo State Project Performance Monitoring Agency; Oyo State Sexual & Gender-Based Violence Response Agency; Rural Access Road Agency among others.”

The commissioner said that the Makinde administration might not necessarily be remembered for the unequalled infrastructural developments in the state, but the governor prefers to leave a legacy in the establishment of institutions strong enough to contend with their objectives, such that subsequent administrations will have to accommodate and work with.

Oyelade, therefore, commended the governor for his unique style of leadership, especially in aspects of governance that have hitherto been neglected.

He said four key ministries including Education, Agriculture, Establishment & Training and the Ministry of Special Duties and also a number of important Agencies including Oyo State Emergency Management Agency and the Oyo State Road Maintenance Agency are currently under the purview of the state Deputy Governor, a development which he said has never happened in the history of the state.

“The Executive Governor is very pleased with the performance of his deputy in the onerous assignments,” he added.

Earlier in his speech, the General Manager of Dominion Broadcast Group, Giwa-Onafuwa, said the courtesy call was necessitated by the effective role being played by the Ministry of Information in promoting Makinde’s activities, and stressed the need for collaboration between the broadcast station and the ministry to further amplify the State Government’s agenda.

