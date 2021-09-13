Oyo govt reacts to “fake news” of Makinde’s presidential ambition

The Oyo State government has debunked what it described as a “fake news item” purportedly promoting Oyo State governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, as a presidential hopeful in the 2023 election.

A statement by the governor’s media office on Monday said the banner advert, which has the picture of Governor Makinde and the Nigerian flag, as well as a picture of the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, “should be treated for what it is: Fake News!”

Adisa disclaimed the alleged promo, describing it as one of the antics of fake news promoters.

The statement read: “This is clearly the antics of purveyors of social media lap dogs, who are merely seeking to distract well-meaning people of Oyo State from the joy occasioned by the well-deserved promotion to the Premier League of the Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC).

“We believe that this fraudulent post alluded to by the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Makinde is the handiwork of opposition elements, as APC’s social media lap dogs widely posted the fake news on their social media accounts.

“It is the usual practice of naysayers and detractors to seek to mix sour grapes in the basket of fruits, at a time when well-meaning citizens are celebrating.

“Let it be stated clearly, however, that Governor Makinde has no hand in any such campaign for the Presidency, as he has always stated that tomorrow only belongs to God.”

The statement said it is unthinkable that the governor who had cautioned supporters against mounting a second-term campaign for him would launch a 2023 presidential campaign at this period.

Adisa said the governor’s media office had not and would not race ahead of time to promote an ambition that the governor has not declared.

“Therefore, we urge members of the public to ignore the fake news and see it as the shenanigans of a distressed opposition, which continues to show its desperation to retake power at all cost.

“Finally, members of the public are reminded that one of such callous posts by opposition elements once attempted to endanger the lives of innocent people in Oyo State at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in May, 2020, when they posted that COVID-19 restrictions had been relaxed for religious gatherings, and attributed same to the Governor’s Media Office,” the statement added.