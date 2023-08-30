Oyo governor mourns late designer of national flag, Pa Taiwo Akinkunmi

Oyo State governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, has mourned the death of the designer of Nigeria’s national flag, Pa Taiwo Akinkunmi, describing it as the end of an era for creative national heroes and heroines of Oyo State extraction.

Governor Makinde, who noted how the writer of the Nigerian national pledge, Prof. Felicia Adedoyin, had passed on a year earlier in 2022, said Akinkunmi has left indelible marks on the sands of Nigeria’s history.

The governor condoled with the family of the late icon, praying to God to grant repose to his soul and grant the family the fortitude to bear the loss of their patriarch.

“Today, I heard of the passing away of one of our national icons and heroes from Oyo State, Pa Taiwo Akinkunmi, who designed the Nigerian national flag.

“This is the end of another glorious era for yet another creative mind, who made Oyo State proud in his lifetime.

“I express my deepest condolences to the immediate family of Baba and the entire people of Oyo State, while also praying to God to grant repose to his soul.

“He has surely made an unforgettable mark on Oyo State and Nigeria.”