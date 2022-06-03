Oyo Government terminates private waste collectors’ appointment

The Oyo State Government has terminated the appointment of Private Sector Participants waste collectors in the state.

This was announced in a statement by Abiodun Oni, Commissioner for the Ministry of Environment and Water Resources.

In the statement in Ibadan on Friday, Oni also said the government has set June 10 as deadline for the re-application of renewal of contract.

He said: “The new development is an outcome of a meeting held with the waste collectors private sector participants) and stakeholders.

“The new initiative was conceived in order to actualize the vision of keeping Oyo State clean, while harnessing other opportunities that are inherent in proper waste management systems.

“We are tired of using the same approach without getting results.”

The Commissioner further narrated instances where the state recorded heaps of refuse in open spaces, thereby causing embarrassment and posing threats to the health of residents in the state.

He said the state government is taking holistic measures to ensure that the state experiences a turn around in the environment sector.

Oni also announced that Governor Seyi Makinde had approved the appointment of a new waste management consultant, Mottainai Recycling Africa, who would see to the day to day running of the disposal mechanism in the state.

Speaking further on this development, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Modupe Adeleye, said that the action taken on the re-application of the PSP operators was intended to move the state forward and ensure a cleaner and healthier environment.

Adeleye enjoined all the stakeholders to work with the state government in actualising this agenda.

Meanwhile, the state government has again embarked on enforcement to caution traders toward improving sanitation within the environment and also checkmating traffic congestion.

Oni, while calling on the traders to remain law-abiding and be peaceful when carrying out their legitimate businesses, said the present administration was poised to maintain and sustain the state ecosystem.

According to him, it is geared toward ensuring a clean and green environment that will be attracting investors to thrive in the state.

Similarly, the Oyo State Government has sealed a filling station for violating the environmental laws and failure to carry out the state’s weekly sanitation exercise.

The filling station, located at Gate in Ibadan, was also accused of accommodating a filthy drainage lane, which environmental officers alleged exposed residents to health hazards and could also pose environmental threat to people’s health if not addressed on time.

