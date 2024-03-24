Oyo enjoins FG to pay derivation fund to solid minerals-bearing states

The Oyo State Government on Sunday called on the Federal Government to consider paying a derivation fund to states where solid minerals are extracted, just as it does with oil-bearing states.

The Federal Government pays a 13 percent derivation fund from the federation account to oil-producing states through the state governments.

Oyo State Deputy Governor, Adebayo Lawal, made the call at the 2024 annual Ramadan lecture organised by the Oyo State branch of Muslim Lawyers Association of Nigeria in Ibadan.

Lawal argued that payment of such a derivation fund would help the solid minerals-bearing states to provide more social infrastructure and facilitate rapid development of the states.

He noted that solid minerals could be found in almost all states of the federation and it would not be a bad idea for the states to benefit from their natural endowments.

In his submissions, Chairman of the occasion, Senator Fatai Buhari, said Nigeria needed good leaders and followers, noting that virtually every Nigerian had contributed to the country’s problems.

He stressed the need for re-orientation of the populace and the meting out of punitive measures on corrupt individuals so that people would do the right things for the development of the country.

The guest lecturer, Alhaji Muhammud Adesina, said in his lecture that adherence to the rule of law was important for the economic prosperity of the citizenry.

He noted that adherence to the rule of law would attract local and foreign investments and consequently reduce the economic challenges confronting the nation.

“It is important to consider various perspectives of legal, political and Islamic views to navigate through current challenges in Nigeria and exercise patience with the fear of God,’’ Adesina said.

Also speaking, a Consultant Neurological Surgeon, Dr Liadi Tiamiyu, said Nigerians needed to retreat from the errors of the past and put humanity at the forefront of their financial pursuits.

Tiamiyu, also a guest speaker at the event, noted that wealthy Nigerians would be safe only when they imbibed the spirit of caring and sharing.

He stressed that there would be no peace for the rich when surrounded by the poor.

In his remarks, Chairman of the branch, Alhaji Ismail Akorede, appreciated the support of members, and appealed for increased commitment by members for the association to achieve its goals.

Akorede called on Nigerians to put their trust in God in these trying times, saying only He could ease their affairs.

The chairman congratulated members of the association, who got elevated into different offices of honour and responsibilities and prayed for God’s guidance for them to discharge their duties credibly.

He appealed to Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State to speed up the process of appointing additional judges in the state’s High Courts to aid quick dispensation of justice.

Among dignitaries present at the occasion were the Okere of Saki, Oba Khalid Oyedepo, Justice M. A. Adegbola, Alhaji Olasunkanmi Sanusi (SAN) and President of the Customary Court of Appeal, Justice Tajudeen AbdulGaniyu.

The topic of the 2024 lecture was: “Navigating through economic challenges: Legal, political, medical and Islamic perspectives.’’