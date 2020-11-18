The Oyo State government has commenced its Sustainable Development Goals by drilling about 58 boreholes in five communities in the state.

The communities are in Akinyele, Lagelu, Ibadan-North, Ibadan South East local government areas and Oyo Zones.

This is contained in a release, signed by Kunle Yusuff, the Senior Special Assistant on SDGs, in Ibadan on Wednesday.

During the flag off of the projects at Egbeda Local Government on Wednesday, Gov. Seyi Makinde said the programme will contribute positively to the socio-economic and political development of the state.

The governor, represented by Yusuff, explained that the project is to alleviate the hardship facing members of the affected communities.

He expressed delight that the Oyo State SDGs have demonstrated strong commitment to become one of the leading sub-nations in setting the pace for achieving global resolutions.

He noted that the state government has developed a road map that will provide alternative solutions to support a green economy and save the environment.

The governor urged beneficiaries to utilize the project with seriousness and commitment in order to achieve the set objectives.

He added that the current realities and exigencies of job creation for the youths require an aggressive, strategic and efficient approach in the training of the youths, which the present administration has taken with all seriousness.

He said this will help in achieving significant reduction of unemployment, and instead create jobs and wealth.

Sikiru Sanda, the Caretaker Chairman, Ajorosun Local Council Development Area, noted with delight the testimonies from residents whom he said were glad about the solutions to the lack of water in the area.

Also, Chief Aso Isa, a Community Leader in one of the communities visited, appreciated Makinde for fulfilling his campaign promises, noting that the community had been suffering from the lack of potable water for almost 10 years.

He also appreciated the tremendous success recorded in the state, which has endeared the people to the Seyi Makinde administration.

Isa promised the community’s constant monitoring and care for the borehole project.

The Oyo State government also repaired boreholes at the Odogbolu Army Barracks, Ibadan.