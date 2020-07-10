The Oyo State Government on has donated a haemodialysis machine to the University College Hospital, Ibadan along with N5 million.

The donation was made on Thursday, with the N5 million going into the UCH Treasury Single Account for the treatment of COVID-19 patients in Oyo State.

The Permanent Secretary in the Oyo State Ministry of Health, Dr. Adebisi Ayoola, presented the dialysis machine to UCH on behalf of Oyo State.

According to Dr. Ayoola, the State Government remains desirous of improving the quality of health in the State, saying more equipment will be donated to UCH.

The Chairman, Medical Advisory Committee of the hospital, Dr. Victor Akinmoladun, who received the equipment on behalf of the management, noted that the machine would go a long way to ameliorate the hardship being faced by patients with renal problems.

Dr. Akinmoladun extended Management’s appreciation to Governor Seyi Makinde and the government of Oyo State for the kind gestures.

Similarly, the hospital has received the sum of N5 million into its TSA.

The money was part of the promise of the government towards treating COVID-19 patients in the State.

An official receipt of UCH has been issued to the Oyo State Ministry of Health to acknowledge that the money had been received.

It will be recalled that the Oyo State Government had on Wednesday loaned an ambulance to UCH to strengthen the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.