Oyo doctors set date to begin strike over welfare issues

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Oyo State chapter says it will begin a seven-day warning strike on October 2, if the state government fails to address their demands for improved welfare of members in the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomosho.

The Chairman of the association, Dr. Happy Adedapo, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Wednesday.

According to Adedapo, who spoke in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, the strike is intended to draw attention to the pressing issues facing healthcare workers, including deteriorating welfare, inadequate infrastructure, and burnout, in a bid to prompt government action.

He said that the association had issued a 15-day ultimatum to the Oyo State Government on September 18 to address their demands.

He stated that the association’s demands encompass a range of issues, including improved remuneration structures and timely payment of allowances.

Others are recruitment of additional medical staff, infrastructure upgrades, and enhanced governance structures for LAUTECH teaching hospital.

Adedapo said: “We have engaged the Deputy Governor, Deputy Speaker of the House of Assembly, the Commissioner of Health and members of the Oyo State Council of Elders.

“We have written letters to the governor himself to find lasting solutions to these issues to no avail.

“We are not demanding too much as a labourer is worthy of his wage.

“We are not going back on our decision except the government commences the process of improving on the welfare of our members at LAUTECH.”

Adedapo warned that failure of the government to act could lead to total collapse of healthcare services across Oyo State.

He called on Governor Seyi Makinde and other stakeholders to urgently intervene to prevent a looming crisis in the state healthcare system.