Oyo declares three days of mourning over Owo massacre

The Oyo State Government has declared a three-day mourning period in honour of the victims of the terrorists attack at St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State.

The declaration, in a statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Olubamiwo Adeosun, was made on Sunday.

Adeosun said this was in compliance with the communique issued at the end of a virtual meeting of the Governors of the South West States on June 10, 2022.

According to the statement, the Governor of Oyo State, Engr. Seyi Makinde, has approved that flags fly at half mast from June 13 to 15, 2022 in honour of the slain victims of the Owo Catholic Church attack.

The statement read in part: “The government of Oyo State hereby announces a three-day mourning period in honour of the victims of the Owo Catholic Church massacre.

“Flags are to be flown at half mast between Monday June 13 and Wednesday June 15 at all public buildings and offices.”

The statement further quoted the communique signed by Governors Rotimi Akeredolu (Ondo), Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti), Gboyega Oyetola (Osun), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), Seyi Makinde (Oyo) and Babajide Sanwoolu (Lagos) as agreeing on the following:

“The Governors condemn, in very strong terms, the horrendous crime perpetrated by terrorists against the people and residents of Owo, Ondo State, and, by extension, the peace-loving people of the South-West.

“The Governors sympathise with the victims of the mindless attack in Owo.

“The Governors agreed to declare a 3-day mourning period in memory of the victims of the 5th June, 2022 terror attack on St Francis Catholic, Owaluwa Street, Owo, Ondo State, starting from Monday, 13th June, to Wednesday, 15th, June, 2022, to symbolise our collective loss across all South-Western States in Nigeria.

“The Governors noted, with great discomfiture, the increasing agitations about spaces taken over by unidentified and unknown migrants in all South-West States. The meeting, therefore, recommends an increase in the scope of surveillance of the activities of these undocumented settlers by relevant security agencies in all the States.

“The Governors, as Chief Security Officers, resolved to continue to assist the security agencies in the areas of crisis management and intelligence gathering at all times.”

The communique further read: “The Governors reviewed reports from various States on the factors militating against peace and security in the region. They expressed grave concern on the influx of Okada riders into all parts of the South-West, especially the State capitals. The meeting further resolved that efforts be geared toward identity management of Okada riders and stringent regulation put in place for their operation.”

The communique stated that the South-West Governors decided to reconvene the South-West Security Committee to look critically into menace of Okada riders’ influx and submit its findings on the desirability of Okada operations in the region as well as a multi-level template to combat the threat of insurgency and terrorism in the region.