Oyo Court sends 20 Internet fraudsters to jail

Justices Ladiran Akintola and Kamorudeen Olawoyin of the Oyo State High Court sitting in Ibadan, have convicted and sentenced 20 (twenty) internet fraudsters to different jail terms.



They were jailed after pleading guilty to one-count separate charge bordering on impersonation and obtaining by false pretence.



The convicts are: Olanipekun Damilare Gbolahan, Shedrack Paul Victor, Victor Ogheneremu Kadri, idris Abdulazeez Gbolahan, Olaiya Nifemi Samuel, Aparimo Ogunfunminiyi Ojoola, Kasimawo Emmanuel Ayomide, Akintaro Isaac Oluwabamise, Oladokun Toheeb Adekola, Hamed Rafiu Olanrewaju and Rofeek Mayowa Ayoade.





Others are Olayiwola Toheeb Olanrewaju, Olusegun-Ola Oreoluwa Casmir, Samson Rotimi, Enoch Fiyinfoluwa Omotoso, Omodele Peter Idowu, Ayinde Azeez Olamide, John Pascal Daniel, Akinkuade Fisayo Folarin and Olanese Bolaji Michael.



They were investigated and prosecuted by the Ibadan Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC for their fraudulent internet activitie



Upon arraignment, they all pleaded “guilty” to the charges filed against them by the EFCC.



The court convicted and sentenced Daniel, Omotoso, Rotimi, Casmir, Adekola, Oluwabamise, Ojoola and Gbolahan to one year imprisonment each while other convicts bagged six months community service each.



They were also given options of fine except Olamide and Idowu.

Furthermore, they were ordered to restitute their various victims and forfeit all items recovered from them to the Federal Government of Nigeria.



The convicts made their journeys into the Correctional Centre when they were arrested by operatives of the Ibadan Zonal Command of the EFCC for internet-related offences. They were later prosecuted and convicted.