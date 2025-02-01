Oyo converts 1,591 LG ad hoc workers to permanent staff

The Oyo State Government has converted 1,591 local government ad-hoc workers across the state into permanent staff.

It would be recalled that Governor Seyi Makinde approved the conversion of ad hoc staff in the service of the 33 Local Government Councils in the State to permanent staff in October last year, to bridge the gap in the workforce at the local government level.

In fulfilment of the governor’s promise, the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Hon. Ademola Ojo, on Friday said the letters of appointment are ready for collection.

The Commissioner noted that the due process for the employment was followed effectively and perfected.

He advised successful applicants to collect their appointment letters at the Local Government Service Commission from Monday, 3rd February to Thursday, 6th February 2025, between the time of 10:00 am to 2:00 pm daily.

Hon.Ojo however said collection of appointment letters by proxy is strictly prohibited.

He congratulated the successful candidates and wished them success in their new roles.

Below is the schedule for the distribution of letters:

Monday, 3rd February 2025

Cadres:

Administrative Officer.

Agricultural Officer.

Data Processing Officer.

Engineering, Building, and Quantity Surveyor.

Estate Valuation Officer.

Environmental Health Officer.

Information Officer.

Land Surveyor.

Tuesday, 4th February 2025

Cadre:

Clerical Officer.

Wednesday, 5th February 2025

Cadres:

Messenger.

Cleaner.

Thursday, 6th February 2025.

Cadres:

Driver / Mechanic.

Articulated Vehicle Drivers.

Watchmen.

