Oyo Controller of Prisons not in jail – Spokesman

The Oyo State Correctional Service says its Controller has not been remanded in Ilorin Custodial Centre over a N25 million fraud.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that a news medium had on Monday reported that the Controller was remanded at the custodial centre in Ilorin.

But the spokesman of the command, Anjorin Olarewaju, who debunked the report in a statement on Wednesday in Ibadan, said the Controller in Oyo State is Tosin Akinrujomu and not the Bamidele Ademola mentioned in the report.

He said Akinrujomu had not defrauded anyone let alone being remanded in any custodial centre in the country.

The statement said in part: “It has come to the knowledge of the Nigerian Correctional Service, Oyo State Command, that the state Controller of Corrections was remanded in a custodial centre for defrauding someone.

“We want to categorically state here that Tosin Akinrujomu has not defrauded anyone let alone being remanded in any custodial centre in the country.

“A story of similar content was published by an online news medium on August 6, 2019 and necessary actions were taken to refute the publication and now the same story surfaced on March 16.

“The Controller of Corrections, Oyo State Command, is Mr Tosin Akinrujomu and not the Bamidele Ademola as mentioned in the report.

“It is also important to note that Bamidele Ademola has never been a Controller in Charge of Oyo State.”