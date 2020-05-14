The Oyo State Government on Thursday announced the passing of its Commissioner for the Environment and Natural Resources, Hon. Kehinde Ayoola.

The Commissioner had at the start of the Fourth Republic served as the Speaker of the 4th Session of the Oyo State House of Assembly during the administration of former Governor Lam Adesina, also of blessed memory.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Seyi Makinde, Taiwo Adisa, indicated that Hon. Ayoola had two weeks ago driven himself to Frontida Critical Care Hospital, Iyaganku, Ibadan for medical checks, after which he was advised to proceed on bed rest.

He was, however, pronounced dead on Thursday morning.

The statement indicated that Governor Makinde received the news of the passing of the Commissioner with “shock and deep sadness.”

The governor said: “I received with deep sadness, the news of the death of my dear friend and colleague, Rt. Honourable Kehinde Ayoola. Up until his death this morning, he served as the Honourable Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources in Oyo State.

“I met late Rt. Honourable Ayoola in 2002, when we worked together as members of the Fortune Group for the election of Senator Rasheed Ladoja. He also served as the Director-General for my 2015 campaign and the Deputy Director-General for my 2019 campaign.

“He was a loyal friend with a dedication to duty that cannot be questioned. He will be sorely missed for his great oratory skills and his love for the people of Oyo Town and Oyo State. May his soul rest in peace.”

The governor also prayed that the Almighty God would grant his wife, children, the cabinet and the government of Oyo State, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the entire people of Oyo State the fortitude to bear the loss.

Hon. Ayoola was one of the first batch of 14 Commissioners sworn into office on August 14, 2019 by Governor Makinde and was thereafter asked to man the Ministry of the Environment and Natural Resources.

The late Commissioner was born in Oyo town in January 1965 and attended St. Michael’s Primary School, Oke Ebo, Oyo’ Olivet Baptist High School, Oyo; and the University of Ife (now Obafemi Awolowo University), Ile-Ife, where he studied Animal Science and Environmental Management and Control.

The statement further indicated that Makinde described the sudden demise of the Commissioner as shocking, adding that he served the state diligently and to the best of his ability.