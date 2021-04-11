The Oyo State Government has concluded Phase One of its COVID-19 vaccine distribution which focused on healthcare workers and other frontline workers.

This is contained in a statement on Sunday by Dr Tomi Owopetu-Iken, a member of the state’s Emergency Operation Center for COVID-19.

The state urged those who had taken the first jab to receive the second dose, known as the booster dose.

It stated that skipping the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine could reduce the efficacy of the vaccine.

It also urged those already inoculated not to relax their guard against coronavirus, as the vaccine doesn’t guarantee absolute protection against the virus.

“For all those who received the first dose, it is important to note the date your second dose will be due and to ensure that you receive it at the appropriate time.

“This is important as the two doses are necessary for maximal efficacy. Please remember that all other preventive measures for COVID-19 still need to be adhered to even after receiving the vaccine.

“Obtaining the vaccine does not mean that you cannot contract the virus. The vaccine will boost your immune system to fight the virus, thereby reducing the risk of developing the severe form of the disease which can result in hospitalisation and/or death,” it said.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that as of April 6, no fewer than 32,781 people had received the first dose of the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine in the state, according to the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) tally.

At the inauguration ceremony, the state government had said that Phase Two would be focused on vulnerable people above the age of 50 with co-morbidities.