The Oyo State Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde, has expressed condolences to members of the Arewa community in Ibadan over the demise of the Chief Imam of the Central Mosque, Sabo, Alhaji Ahamed Rufai Hussain.

Makinde communicated his condolence message through a statement signed by his Special Assistant on Print Media, Moses Alao, describing the passage of Alhaji Hussain, at the weekend, as a huge loss to the community.

He described Hussain as an amiable individual who always took interest in the development of the community and the wellbeing of others, praying Allah to grant his soul eternal rest.

The Governor said: “I received the news of the passage of the revered Chief Imam of Sabo Central Mosque, Ibadan, Alhaji Ahamed Rufai Hussain with shock but we have to submit to the will of Allah.

“He was an amiable individual, who loved and worked for the interest of others and the growth of the Arewa community in Oyo State. I am sure his leadership and wisdom will be missed.

“I commiserate with the Seriki Hausawa, Alhaji Dahiru Ahmed Zungeru and the entire members of the Hausa community in the state, while also praying to Allah to grant rest to the departed Imam.”