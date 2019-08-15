The Oyo State Executive Council was fully constituted on Thursday with the swearing-in of the Commissioners to serve therein.

Governor Seyi Makinde swore-in the Commissioners on Thursday in Ibadan.

So also were portfolios given to the Commissioners.

Below is the names and portfolios of the Commissioners:

1. Hon. Adeniyi John Farinto – Commissioner for Budget and Planning

2. Adeniyi Adebisi – Commissioner for Commerce

3. Hon. Muyiwa Jacob Ojekunle – Commissioner for Agriculture

4. Prof. Oyelowo Oyewo – Commissioner for Justice

5. Olasunkanmi Olaleye – Commissioner for Establishment

6. Seun Asamu – Commissioner for Energy

7. Rahman Abiodun AbdulRaheem – Commissioner for Land

8. Chief Bayo Lawal – Commissioner for Special Duties

9. Hon. Funmilayo Orisadeyi – Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters

10. Dr. Bashir Bello – Commissioner for Health

11. Hon. Wasiu Olatunbosun – Commissioner for Information

12. Prof. Daud kehinde Sangodoyin – Commissioner for Education

13. Akinola Ojo – Commissioner for Finance

14. Rt. Hon. Kehinde Ayoola – Commissioner for the Environment.