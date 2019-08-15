The Oyo State Executive Council was fully constituted on Thursday with the swearing-in of the Commissioners to serve therein.
Governor Seyi Makinde swore-in the Commissioners on Thursday in Ibadan.
So also were portfolios given to the Commissioners.
Below is the names and portfolios of the Commissioners:
1. Hon. Adeniyi John Farinto – Commissioner for Budget and Planning
2. Adeniyi Adebisi – Commissioner for Commerce
3. Hon. Muyiwa Jacob Ojekunle – Commissioner for Agriculture
4. Prof. Oyelowo Oyewo – Commissioner for Justice
5. Olasunkanmi Olaleye – Commissioner for Establishment
6. Seun Asamu – Commissioner for Energy
7. Rahman Abiodun AbdulRaheem – Commissioner for Land
8. Chief Bayo Lawal – Commissioner for Special Duties
9. Hon. Funmilayo Orisadeyi – Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters
10. Dr. Bashir Bello – Commissioner for Health
11. Hon. Wasiu Olatunbosun – Commissioner for Information
12. Prof. Daud kehinde Sangodoyin – Commissioner for Education
13. Akinola Ojo – Commissioner for Finance
14. Rt. Hon. Kehinde Ayoola – Commissioner for the Environment.